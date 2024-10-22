Gandapur warns of nationwide blockade, if senior judge not appointed CJP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur said that the entire country will be blocked, if the senior-most judge is not appointed as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, Ali Amin Gandapur slammed the government for its ‘self-serving’ decisions, particularly the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which he said undermines the Constitution and the people’s rights.

He also accused the federal government of destroying Pakistan’s economy and institutions, and laundering money out of the country.

In a scathing attack on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Ali Amin Gabndapur criticised her for leveling terrorism allegations against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He warned that her tactics would ultimately harm her own family.

Earlier on Monday, the KP chief minister said that the 26th constitutional amendment is an ‘attack’ on the judiciary by the federal government, which he said has no mandate

Addressing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ali Amin Gandapur said that robbery is always committed in the night, referring pre-dawn passage of the constitutional amendment.

“The 26th constitutional amendment is aimed at benefiting the elite. This amendment is not acceptable to us,” the chief minister added. “Such attacks are always carried out at night, like a robbery.”

Ali Amin Gandapur also hinted at another protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the coming days.

“This is a war for the nation. We will be more prepared and have a different plan this time around. This is a “do or die” moment and we will emerge victorious, “Ali Amin Gandapur said.

He also accused some of the PTI lawmakers of betraying the party and supporting the constitutional amendments. “Those who change loyalties will be exposed by tonight,” Ali Amin Gandapur added.