Huawei showcases innovative AI-ready cloud at GITEX 2024

Huawei Cloud is demonstrating its commitment to intelligent upgrades and cloud innovations at GITEX 2024 in Dubai, focusing on AI-driven, industry-specific solutions for sectors like government, finance, media, and e-commerce.

GITEX Global 2024 is being held at Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14-18. Visit Huawei’s booths located in B10 and B20 of Hall 22.

“Huawei Cloud brings global digital transformation best practices to the region with AI-native cloud services like databases, big data, data governance, software development, and AI,” said Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia. “We partner with industry leaders to create solutions for government, electricity, finance, media, e-commerce, and retail, promoting digital and intelligent transformation. Additionally, we connect local industries with global enterprises to foster innovation through peer exchanges and successful practices.”

The company’s “Everything-as-a-Service” strategy aligns with its goal of facilitating efficient, cloud-based solutions for multiple industries.

Under its Everything-as-a-Service strategy, Huawei Cloud offers all-digital, all-cloud, and AI-driven services, including Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Technology-as-a-Service, and Expertise-as-a-Service.

At GITEX 2024, Huawei Cloud launched solutions for five key industries: digital government, media & entertainment, Web3, e-commerce & retail, and telecommunications.

The company also introduced innovations like its upgraded Pangu Models 5.0 and the cloud-native development platform CodeArts, designed to enhance AI capabilities and improve software development efficiency.

