KARACHI: The price of per tola gold in Pakistan decreased by Rs400 to Rs 254,000.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 400 per tola to Rs. 252,300, while the price of 10 grams stood at Rs. 216,306.

The price of the precious metal in the local market had risen by Rs. 200 per tola the other day.

In the international market, spot gold climbed 0.3 percent at $2,391.14 per ounce, while the US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $2,387.80.