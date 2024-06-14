Gold prices go up in Pakistan

Gold prices jacked up in Pakistan on Friday in line with an increase in the international market, all Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) said.

In the local market, gold price per tola hiked by Rs800 to stand at Rs241,500

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,047 after it registered an increase of Rs686.

As per APGJSA, the international rate was set at $2,323 per ounce after it gained $8 during the day.

On Thursday, the price of per tola of 24 karat gold witnessed a drop by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs240,700.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,029 to Rs206,361 from Rs207,390 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs189,165 from Rs190,108