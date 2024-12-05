Gold rates in Saudi Arabia on December 5, 2024

The price of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia increased to 3,720 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per tola on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

This adjustment is indicative of the prevailing trends in the international gold market, which are subject to various influencing factors.

As reported by forex.pk, the cost for 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently SAR 3,193. Furthermore, the price for an ounce of gold is noted to be SAR 9,931.

It is essential to recognize that gold prices are subject to fluctuations on a global scale, including within Saudi Arabia, and the figures provided reflect updates recorded at 10:22 am on December 5, 2024.

Gold, a timeless asset shaping economies

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has been esteemed for centuries and holds a crucial position in the global economy. Its worth is attributed to its scarcity, resilience, and widespread desirability. Often regarded as a safe haven asset, gold serves to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Read more: Gold rates in Pakistan reach Rs275,200/tola

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to enhance portfolio diversification and protect against inflation and currency volatility.

Its aesthetic appeal and rarity render it a sought-after material for jewelry and luxury items. The demand for gold jewelry stimulates economic activity across the mining, manufacturing, and retail sectors.