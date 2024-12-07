web analytics
Gold rates in Saudi Arabia on December 7, 2024

TOP NEWS

The price of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia saw a minor change and dropped to 3,702 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per tola on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

As reported by forex.pk, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is SAR 3,177. Furthermore, the price for an ounce of gold is noted to be SAR 9,882.

It is crucial to recognize that gold prices are influenced by global fluctuations, including those occurring within Saudi Arabia, and the figures provided were last updated at 10:33 am on December 7, 2024.

This adjustment mirrors the prevailing trends in the international gold market, which are affected by a range of factors.

As a highly valued precious metal, gold has been esteemed for centuries and plays an essential role in the global economy. It’s worth is attributed to its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a haven asset, gold serves to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency volatility.

Its allure and limited availability render it a sought-after material for jewelry and luxury items. The demand for gold jewelry stimulates economic activity across the mining, manufacturing, and retail sectors.

