Governor KP calls, Gandapur’s ‘delegation to Afghanistan’ a film dialogue

By Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has termed the chief minister’s announcement to send a provincial delegation to Afghanistan a ‘filmi dialogue’.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, who was talking in ARY News show ‘Bakhabar Sawera’, questioned what will be the position and benefit of a delegation to visit Afghanistan without support of the state and the federal government.

“If they were serious for peace, they would have talk to the federal government,” governor said.

“If you cannot control the province, summon the military,” Kundi said. “You could not maintain the writ at 25 kilometers road in Kurram,” he said.

Governor Kundi alleged that they have plundered the revenue of the NFC Award.

Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur had announced that a provincial delegation will be sent to Afghanistan within two weeks, including the elders of all tribes.

