Govt announces new timings for schools in Lahore

LAHORE: In preparation for the upcoming winter season, the government of Punjab has revised the timings for government schools in Lahore which will be effective from 1 October 2024, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The updated schedule applies to around 1,300 primary and secondary schools in the city.

In previous month of September, schools operating in single shift opened at 8am and closed at 1:30pm from Monday to Thursday while classes ended at 12pm on Fridays.

As per the new timings, government schools will now open at 7:45 AM instead of the previous 8:00 AM, from Monday to Thursday, with the end time remaining unchanged at 1:30 PM, meanwhile, on Fridays, schools will close earlier, at 12:00 PM.

This change impacts thousands of students attending government schools, as authorities have slightly adjusted the school schedule to accommodate the seasonal shift.

