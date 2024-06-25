Govt can talk bandits if they surrender: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Government can talk with bandits, if they will surrender to the law, provincial minister Sharjeel Memon stated on Tuesday.

Talking to media the minister said that the law-and-order meeting in Sukkur chaired by President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday discussed the operation against bandits in details.

The meeting has given a clear message to surrender and talk with the government. “The government will not allow any excess with them except legal action”, minister said.

“The government could only talk with those dacoits, who will not be involved in heinous crimes, and will lay down arms before the law”, Memon said.

It has also been decided that the bandits already arrested will also be offered opportunity for repentence.

Sharjeel Memon said that reconciliation committees will be formed for patch up in tribal feuds.

He said several innocent people die in tribal feuds, “Tribal chieftains will be motivated to bring the people on right path”.