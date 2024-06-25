web analytics
32.8 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Govt can talk bandits if they surrender: Sharjeel Memon

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Government can talk with bandits, if they will surrender to the law, provincial minister Sharjeel Memon stated on Tuesday.

Talking to media the minister said that the law-and-order meeting in Sukkur chaired by President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday discussed the operation against bandits in details.

The meeting has given a clear message to surrender and talk with the government. “The government will not allow any excess with them except legal action”, minister said.

“The government could only talk with those dacoits, who will not be involved in heinous crimes, and will lay down arms before the law”, Memon said.

It has also been decided that the bandits already arrested will also be offered opportunity for repentence.

Sharjeel Memon said that reconciliation committees will be formed for patch up in tribal feuds.

He said several innocent people die in tribal feuds, “Tribal chieftains will be motivated to bring the people on right path”.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.