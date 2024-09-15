Govt, JUI-F fail to reach consensus on constitutional amendments

As the government failed to take Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief into confidence on constitutional amendments, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders held talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the matters between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the government have not been settled on the constitutional amendments, while PTI has also contacted the JUI-F chief.

Sources claimed that the PTI delegation is also expected to meet with Maulana later today.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazl will also schedule talks with the opposition after meeting with government officials.

A day earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif summoned a federal cabinet meeting to consider a draft of a constitutional package likely to be tabled in parliament on Sunday.

According to details, the federal cabinet in its one-point agenda will consider the constitutional amendments in the meeting scheduled for 11 am on Sunday.

After passage by the federal cabinet, the constitutional amendments would be presented before the Senate and the National Assembly.

Fixing the chief justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) tenure for three years among other items of the constitutional package to be presented before the Senate and the National Assembly on Sunday.