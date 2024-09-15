Govt sends constitutional amend proposals to JUI: Kamran Murtaza

ISLAMABAD: JUI Senator Kamran Murtaza has said that the government has sent proposals with regard to the constitutional amendment under consideration.

“We have required time to consult over the proposals from the government,” talking to media JUI leader said.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman will consider the proposals and will discuss it with the party colleagues,” Senator Murtaza said. “Consultations will be held within the JUI working council, Shura and with the legal team of the party,” he said.

“May be, we like some government proposals and dislike others, what will be good, we will give good response, will give adverse response what we deem bad,” JUI senator said.

“We will take the PTI and other parties into confidence over the constitutional amendment,” Kamran Murtaza said. “We don’t know the constitutional amendment being introduced in the assembly today or not,” JUI leader answered to a question.

“We are applying our mind over the proposed bill,” he added.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the constitutional amendment bill.

The government is expected to table the bill on Sunday (today).

PPP’s delegation comprising party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Murtaza Wahab and Ejaz Jakhrani held meeting with Fazlur Rehman.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present in the meeting with a message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, a PTI delegation comprising Assad Qaiser, Umer Ayub, Hamid Raza, Barrister Gohar and Shibli Faraz called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman and held a talk on the bill, and tried to court him for their efforts against passage of the bill.

A series of meetings from the Opposition and the coalition government with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman continued late Saturday night as both opposition and government parties were making utmost efforts to get Fazlur Rehman’s support.