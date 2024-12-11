Gwadar Port operational at full capacity, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that Gwadar Port is fully operational, equipped to handle general cargo, containers, and other operations.

Responding to a query during the Question Hour in the National, Parliamentary Secretary Planning Development and Special Initiatives Wajiha Qamar said the port accommodates vessels of up to 50,000 DWT and possesses the requisite infrastructure to support bulk cargo and container handling efficiently.

She said multiple shipments under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement have been successfully processed.

Replying to another question, Parliamentary Secretary Finance Saad Waseem Sheikh said Personal Income Tax rate for the salaried class has not been increased in the current fiscal year budget.

To a question, Parliamentary Secretary Commerce Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti expressed the hope that rice exports can achieve the mark of five billion dollars during this fiscal year.

He said Pakistan’s rice exports reached a notable 3.8 billion dollars in last fiscal year, rising from 2.1 billion dollars in 2022-23.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said from July to October this year, the grand total of rice exports saw an approximate 48.81 percent increase in value and a 43.77 percent rise in quantity as compared to the same period in 2023-24.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice, Parliamentary Secretary Cabinet Division Sajid Mehdi said the government is working on various measures, including legislation, to check spread of fake news on social media platforms.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a Task Force with the aim to curb fake news on social media.

Read More: Federal cabinet okays proposal for enhancing Gwadar port’s efficiency

Earlier, the federal cabinet greenlighted a proposal to direct all government departments to use Gwadar Port for importing their 50 percent goods such as wheat, sugar, and fertiliser

The cabinet also passed directives to increase the volume of exports from Gwadar Port in the future. It was decided to form a subcommittee of the cabinet which will be tasked to submit a quarterly report on imports and exports through Gwadar Port to the cabinet.