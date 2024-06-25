Had to consider IMF proposal in budget preparation: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the government had to prepare the fiscal year budget 2024-25 while keeping recommendations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in mind, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the budget session in the National Assembly, PM Shehbaz hoped to get a good response from the IMF. “If the response comes from the IMF, we will present it (before the house) on Wednesday,” he added.

The prime minister the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government allocated 10 percent more budget and job quota to South Punjab as compared to its share on population basis.

Responding to points raised by the opposition benches in the National Assembly, PM Shehbaz said 10 percent more laptops were given to the students of South Punjab as well as a similar percentage was given to Chief Minister Punjab for Rozgar Scheme than the rest of the Punjab.

He said that stipend for girls’ students of South Punjab was enhanced from Rs 200 to Rs1000.

PM Shehbaz said that the previous Punjab government led by him had constructed roads that were meant to be completed by the federal government.

The prime minister said that he has already abolished the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD), adding that a committee has also been constituted under the Chairmanship of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb regarding the downsizing and right-sizing of various departments.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz reiterated that the Pakistan government along with all the provincial governments resolved to eliminate the menace of Polio forever and said that they were fully committed to control its spread through collective efforts.

Addressing a meeting of the National Task Force on Polio Eradication, the prime minister said that the polio eradication campaign in the country was progressing positively and they were close to eliminate polio but unfortunately, things turned negative as the virus returned back in certain parts of Pakistan, still it did not show that they had failed in their efforts.

Chairman Gates Foundation Bill Gates, ministers, senior officials and relevant authorities were present during the meeting.