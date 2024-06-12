Hajj 2024: Unauthorized vehicles denied entry to holy sites

Saudi Arabia has banned entry of unauthorized vehicles to holy sites during Hajj 2024.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Security department announced measures to ensure a smooth and secure Hajj 2024. Effective from midnight on the fifth of Dhu Al-Hijjah until the end of the 13th day, unauthorized vehicles will be prohibited from entering the holy sites.

According to the Public Security, individuals transporting pilgrims without valid Hajj 2024 permits will face imprisonment for up to 6 months and a fine of up to SAR50,000 for each unauthorized pilgrim transported.

Court rulings may also include confiscation of the vehicle used and deportation of the transporter (if a resident) with a subsequent entry ban for a period determined by the system.

Pilgrims lacking valid Hajj permits will be fined SAR10,000. For residents, this will be followed by deportation and a temporary entry ban as outlined by the system.

The Public Security emphasized the importance of adhering to Hajj regulations and instructions to ensure a secure, safe, and comfortable environment for all pilgrims.

Earlier, a smart robot service was launched in Madinah to assist pilgrims visiting the Prophet’s Mosque.

The robot, a project from the Ministry of Health branch in Madinah province, is positioned in the courtyard next to the Prophet’s Mosque.

The service aims to display and broadcast educational messages, guidance, and health instructions for the safety and awareness of pilgrims in over 96 languages from around the world.