Heatwave eases as Karachi experience strong winds, light rain

KARACHI: The sweltering heatwave was relieved by a spell of light rain accompanied by strong winds across various areas in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the rain brought relief to residents in neighborhoods including Gulshan Iqbal, Sarjani Town, Site Area, and Metroville.

Additional rainfall was reported in North Karachi, the Motorway area, and surrounding localities.

The rain also showered in Azizabad, Golimar, Gulbahar, Karimabad, North Nazimabad, Lyari, Old City Area, MA Jinnah Road, Gulshan Maymar, Gadap, and Kathor.

Similar conditions were observed in Rohri, Pannu Aqil, Kundhra, and Salehpat, where mud houses were damaged and roads were inundated.