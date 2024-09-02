Here’s how to download LESCO bill online for August 2024

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has taken a significant step towards digitalisation by introducing an online service for its customers to access their electricity bills.

Lesco, which serves over 4.5 million customers in five districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, and Nankana Sahib, has launched this initiative to facilitate easy access to electricity bills.

Previously, Lesco would send printed copies of electricity bills to customers’ doorsteps every month. However, with the introduction of online services, customers can now visit the official Lesco website to download a copy of their electricity bill.

To access the duplicate bill online, customers need to enter their reference number, which is a combination of their batch number, sub-division number, reference number, and R or U code.

Alternatively, they can also view their bill by entering their Customer ID, available on the hardcopy of previous bills.

The online service is available for customers to access their bills for August 2024 and onwards.