Here’s what Sindh minister said on ‘usage of drugs, mobile phones’ in jails

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Jail, Ali Hasan Zardari, on Friday responded to questions regarding ‘usage of drugs and mobile phones’ in jails of the province.

During a ceremony, ARY News asked the minister: “Is drugs and mobile phone usage prevalent in Sindh’s jails? Are fees being charged from visitors?

Sindh Minister for Jail, acknowledging some improvements in the department deferred the complete resolution of the issues to divine intervention. “Many things have improved since assuming charge of office,” he claimed, adding, “Only God can make things completely right.”

The minister emphasized his commitment to transparency, stating, “I believe in speaking the truth.”

Ali Hasan Zardari said he pays sudden visit to the jails of the province to analyze the situation. “When I suddenly visit the jails, a whistle is blown, and everyone finds out that the minister is here,” he explained.

The minister sought assistance from the media for betterment of the department.

“Help me, support me,” he appealed, underscoring the need for collective efforts to improve the prison system.

