Watch Samsung’s Galaxy S24 event

The latest unpack event of Samsung is going to be live today at 1 p.m. ET, January 17, in San Jose, California, showcasing the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 smartphone series and other exciting Android products.

Samsung has made it incredibly simple to watch it from the comfort of your home.

The tech world is excited as Samsung is prepared to launch its highly anticipated new devices, which are expected to be the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The easiest way to watch the event is through Samsung’s official website, where you can catch all the action live.

If you choose to watch the event this way, Samsung gives you 50 reasons to do so! You can visit the site for a limited time, add your name and email, and receive $50 in Samsung Credit. That’s not all — Samsung also offers up to $970 in savings when preordering one of the new devices.