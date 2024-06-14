LinkedIn introduces AI-Powered features to assist in job search

LinkedIn – a business and employment-focused social media platform that works through websites and mobile apps – is rolling out several new artificial intelligence (AI) features that will assist users in job search and personalised learning on the platform.

The latest AI-powered features of LinkedIn include a jobseeker coach that can assist the professional to hunt the right job by using a text prompt.

This AI-powered feature is equipped with a tool to review resumes and applications, a chatbot that can interactively assist in creating cover letters, and help in seeking professional advice.

However, only Premium users around the world can use this feature currently.

Earlier, the LinkedIn announced a new feature that is grouped under the platform’s AI-powered job experience.

Currently, it is only available in English, but the company said that in the future it will add more enhancements based on user feedback.

LinkedIn has introduced new AI-driven features aimed at enhancing the job search and application process.

Users can now type commands like, “Find me a job in cybersecurity within my network” or “Find me a UI/UX designer job in Bengaluru that pays at least Rs. 100,000 a year,” and the AI will provide tailored suggestions.

Additionally, LinkedIn’s new tool reviews applications and resumes, offering constructive feedback and personalized recommendations for specific job posts. It also helps improve cover letters with targeted advice.

Furthermore, LinkedIn is enhancing its support for professional development. A new feature for LinkedIn Premium users provides personalized advice from business leaders and coaches, with AI bots trained by real experts.

Another feature, Personalized Coaching, assists users taking new courses by providing content summaries, clarifications on topics, and real-time insights. While these features are being rolled out, it may take a few days before they are accessible to all users.