Assassin’s Creed Shadows developer calls out Elon Musk

A senior Ubisoft official slammed Tesla owner Elon Musk for his criticism of the African samurai character in the upcoming title Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

In a post on X, Musk wrote, “DEI [Diversity, equity and inclusion] kills art,” as he was responding to a user complaining about the inclusion of Yasuke, an African samurai, as a playable character in the game.

Reacting to Elon Musk’s comment, Assassin’s Creed franchise executive producer Marc-Alexis Cote claimed that the former was feeding hatred with his statements.

“That tweet generated emotions that… the first thing I wanted to do was go back on X – that I had deleted – and just tweet back. And I just took a step back. I have a mindfulness app on my phone. And I did a bit of mindfulness to try to explore the emotions that this tweet created. For me, Elon, it’s sad, he’s just feeding hatred. I had a lot of three word replies that came to mind,” he said.

“What Elon says is not the game that we’re building. People will have to play the game for themselves. And if, within the first 11 minutes and 47 seconds, they are not convinced of what we’re doing, we can have the discussion,” Cote added.

Last month, Ubisoft released the official cinematic trailer for the highly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

The trailer confirmed that the game will be released on November 15.

As reported earlier, the plotline of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be set in feudal Japan with two playable characters.

The first protagonist will be a female shinobi named Naoe and the male samurai, Yasuke.

Earlier, a leaker claimed that Yasuke would be reportedly based on the first recorded black samurai in Japan.