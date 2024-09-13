IHC declares PTI MNAs physical remand null and void

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday declared the eight-day remand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers as null and void.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict after hearing arguments from the both parties.

This development comes as ten arrested PTI members were recently issued production orders to attend the National Assembly session.

Previously, police stormed the parliament on Tuesday, arresting several prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including party chairman.

Additionally, police detained Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.

Three cases have been registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill in Islamabad, citing violations of the event’s NOC. The FIR names 28 individuals, including PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Gul, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat.

Moreover, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in punitive action over the Parliament arrests episode, had suspended five National Assembly security officials including the sergeant-at-arms.

The Speaker suspended Sergeant-at-Arms Ashfaq Ashraf for four months over negligence in the security of the Parliament House.

Four other security personnel have also been suspended for their failure to uphold security of the parliament.

The suspended security staff included a security assistant Waqas Ahmed and three junior assistants Ubaidullah, Waheed Safdar, and Muhammad Haroon.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also formed a committee over the arrests of PTI MNAs from the Parliament House headed by Additional Secretary Iftikhar Naumani.

Other members of the committee are joint secretaries Asadullah Khan and Rizwanullah. Acting Sergeant-at-Arms Raja Farhat Abbas has also been co-opted in the committee.