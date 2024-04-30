‘Didn’t receive my due…’: Ileana D’Cruz feels she went ‘unnoticed’ in the industry

Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz feels she has not received her deserved due in the industry and her work largely went unnoticed.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, actor Ileana D’Cruz, who proved her mettle across the South Indian film industry, before making her Bollywood debut in Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer ‘Barfi’ (2006), opened up on not getting her deserved due in the film industry as yet.

She said, “If I’m being completely honest, no, I don’t feel like I’ve received my due. I definitely feel that a lot of the work that I’ve done has kind of gone unnoticed. And I don’t know why.”

In the same interview, the actor also divulged that she lost several opportunities in the South when she said yes to ‘Barfi’. “There was this weird misconception that ‘she’s moving to Bollywood now. She’s not going to be interested in doing South films.’ The offers kind of just dwindled away,” D’Cruz explained.

She added, “It wasn’t meant to be a shift. It was me doing a Hindi film because I genuinely loved Barfi as a story. I thought that it was an unusual film, and I didn’t really see myself doing anything like that or having something like that come my way ever again. It was a one-off and I thought it would be stupid to give it up.”

“It wasn’t like ‘Oh, now I am moving my base to Bollywood, and I am never going to do a South Indian film again’,” she asserted to conclude.

On the work front, her new film ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, a rom-com by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, co-starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy, was released theatrically on April 19.