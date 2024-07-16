web analytics
Illegal water hydrant uncovered in Karachi

Afzal Khan serves as crime reporter for ARY News Karachi

KARACHI: An illegal water hydrant was uncovered in Karachi, where two individuals were accused of stealing water, depriving the citizens of Baldia Town of their access to clean water, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Following the report published on ARY News, a case has been registered over the complaint of Assistant Executive Engineer of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board at Mochko Police station.

As per the report, the two individuals – named Mushtaq and Amir – accused of breaking the 33-inch official water line near Northern Bypass and created a 2-inch hole to steal water.

The FIR report indicated that the collected water was being sold through water tankers, further worsening the ongoing water crisis in Baldia Town area of Karachi.

