Imam Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) calls on COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi, Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi today, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The COAS welcomed the dignitary and highlighted that visit by Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi to Pakistan is a matter of honour for the people of Pakistan.

Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi said Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim world and it is playing its vital role for peace and stability in the region. Both sides expressed satisfaction over Pak-Saudi relations.

At the end Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi prayed for the peace, stability and unity of Muslim Ummah.

The prayer leader of Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH), Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a seven-day official visit.

On his arrival at the Islamabad International Airport, he was warmly welcomed by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Secretary of Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider and other officials.

Read more: Imam Masjid-e-Nabawi arrives in Pakistan on seven-day visit

During his visit, the Imam of Masjid Al-Nabawi lead the Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque,” the statement added.