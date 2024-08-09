web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

Imam Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) calls on COAS Asim Munir

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi, Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi today, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The COAS welcomed the dignitary and highlighted that visit by Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi to Pakistan is a matter of honour for the people of Pakistan.

Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi said Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim world and it is playing its vital role for peace and stability in the region. Both sides expressed satisfaction over Pak-Saudi relations.

At the end Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi prayed for the peace, stability and unity of Muslim Ummah.

The prayer leader of Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH), Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a seven-day official visit.

On his arrival at the Islamabad International Airport, he was warmly welcomed by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Secretary of Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider and other officials.

Read more: Imam Masjid-e-Nabawi arrives in Pakistan on seven-day visit

During his visit, the Imam of Masjid Al-Nabawi lead the Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque,” the statement added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.