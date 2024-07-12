Indus motor company halts production

Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced a shutdown of its plant for seven days citing low inventory and shortage of components.

The company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“Based on current low level of inventory of manufactured vehicles, and shortage of parts and components for manufacturing of vehicles, due to supply chain challenges, the company has decided to close its production plant from 15th July 2024 to 22nd July 2024 (both days inclusive),” read the notice.

Earlier, the indus Motor Company Limited had closed its production plant from March 6 to March 11 2024.