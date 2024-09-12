iOS 18 to fix Truecaller’s Caller ID issue in iPhones

Truecaller co-founder and CEO Alan Mamedi has announced that Apple’s iOS 18 will finally fix the Caller ID issue in iPhones.

The application, widely used around the world, helps users identify the person calling them. However, it has not been able to work more efficiently on iPhones compared to Android.

Due to Apple’s privacy policies, the Caller ID feature in Truecaller did not work, however, the upcoming iOS 18 update is set to resolve the issue.

Apple’s 2022 update allowed iPhone users to interact with Siri to identify callers, which was considered an inconvenient measure.

The upcoming update will ensure the app functions on iPhones similar to Android phones.

In a post on X, Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi wrote, “From the iOS 18 feature release documentation. Soon we will hopefully hear people say ‘Truecaller finally works on iPhone.’ Even though it has worked fairly OK in the last 2 years, this time it will be just like you would expect Truecaller to work, end to end.”

It is worth mentioning here Truecaller was in the middle of a controversy in 2022 after a report revealed that the app collected data without users’ consent.

Reacting to the report, Truecaller denied these allegations as the company officials claimed that the investigations in the report were flawed.

Meanwhile, reports said that the iOS 18 will introduce new APIs in iPhones to allow third-party apps such as Truecaller to collect caller ID information in real time while ensuring user privacy.

iPhone users, who had to manually search for unknown numbers within the app after a call, will now easily identify unknown callers without additional steps.

The upcoming iOS 18 seems to revolve around giving users more control and customisation possibilities, marking a significant shift in Apple’s approach to its operating system.

Apple has introduced widgets on the Home Screen along with the Home Screen offering several new options for user customisation.

The Lock Screen has seen significant changes, including the ability to replace the flashlight and camera buttons with user-selected options.

Control Center has been rebuilt as a multi-page user-customisable tool, allowing users to organise system controls and third-party app controls into multiple sizes and configurations.