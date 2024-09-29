Iran calls for emergency UNSC meeting after Nasrallah martyrdom

Iran on Saturday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in protest at the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli air strike in Lebanon, according to a letter to the Council sent to AFP.

In the letter, Iran’s UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani called on the Council to “take immediate and decisive action to stop Israel’s ongoing aggression and prevent… from dragging the region into full-scale war.”

A spokesperson of Hezbollah has said that the resistance group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in Israeli strike in Beirut.

“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, has joined his great, immortal martyr comrades whom he led for about 30 years,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

A senior Hezbollah leader Ali Karki and Hassan Nasrallah’s daughter Zainab were also among those martyred in Israeli strike in Beirut.

Israel had attacked Beirut yesterday with a bunker-buster according to a news agency. “Hezbollah’s headquarter targeted by Israel was below the residential buildings,” the news agency reported.

Earlier, Israel’s military said it had killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.