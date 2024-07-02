Is Karachi airport being privatised?

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) cleared the air on the privatisation of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported.

The PCCA spokesperson categorically said that the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi is fully under the management of the authority.

The PCCA advised the public to disregard the ‘misleading’ information.

Separately, different airlines introduced a new tax on international travel from Pakistan, effective immediately.

The new tax hike included a 150 percent increase in Federal Excise Duty (FED) on economy and economy plus tickets.

The FED on economy class ticket has been increased from Rs 5000 to Rs 12, 500.

The FED on club class flights from Pakistan to America has been increased from Rs 250,000 to Rs 350,000, while the FED on flights to the Middle East and Africa has been increased from Rs 75,000 Rs 105,000.

Read More: Companies get new guidelines for Islamabad airport’s outsourcing

Earlier, the PCAA issued new guidelines for companies interested in outsourcing of the Islamabad Airport

The PCCA maintained that the airport would be outsourced under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

“The outsourcing of the Islamabad Airport will be done under the Public-Private Partnership Act 2017,” the PCCA added.

It asked the companies to submit their tenders for outsourcing services under the Public-Private Partnership Act until July 15.

“The tenders application forms can be downloaded from the PCAA website and be submitted along with the required documents by July 15,” the authority said.