‘Islamabad police form teams to arrest activists ahead of PTI protest’

ISLAMABAD: In response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) call for a protest, the Islamabad police have formed seven teams to arrest protestors, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the sources, the special police team will consist of 15 to 17 policemen and officers each.

The crackdown, which is expected to begin tonight, will target local activists and those coming to Islamabad for tomorrow’s protest.

The teams will operate under the leadership of Superintendents of Police (SPs), with each team being headed by a sub-inspector rank officer, sources claimed.

The operation will involve coordination with local police stations to arrest activists at different locations across the city.

Sources further claimed that the objective of the police teams is to prevent the protest from escalating, with authorities determined to curb potential disruptions in the federal capital.