web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 3, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

‘Islamabad police form teams to arrest activists ahead of PTI protest’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: In response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) call for a protest, the Islamabad police have formed seven teams to arrest protestors, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the sources, the special police team will consist of 15 to 17 policemen and officers each.

The crackdown, which is expected to begin tonight, will target local activists and those coming to Islamabad for tomorrow’s protest.

The teams will operate under the leadership of Superintendents of Police (SPs), with each team being headed by a sub-inspector rank officer, sources claimed.

The operation will involve coordination with local police stations to arrest activists at different locations across the city.

Sources further claimed that the objective of the police teams is to prevent the protest from escalating, with authorities determined to curb potential disruptions in the federal capital.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.