Jaideep Ahlawat joins Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Family Man’?

Acclaimed Indian actor Jaideep Ahlawat has reportedly joined Manoj Bajpayee’s hit series ‘The Family Man’, for the upcoming season 3.

As reported exclusively by an Indian media outlet, actor Jaideep Ahlawat, best known for his work in ‘Paatal Lok’, ‘Jaane Jaan’ and very recently Netflix’s ‘Maharaj’, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the third season of Raj & D.K.’s series ‘The Family Man’, which is currently being shot in Nagaland, India.

Quoting a source close to the production, the publication reported, “Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the star cast of The Family Man 3 and also joined the schedule in the North-Eastern state of Nagaland.”

“The makers have kept his character strictly under wraps. Hence, there’s no information available on what role he plays in the series,” divulged the insider. “One can expect that he will have a crucial role in the third season. His casting further adds to the excitement for the show.”

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, as Srikant Tiwari, the main cast of Amazon Prime’s series also stars Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and Shreya Dhanwanthary among others, whereas, South cinema diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu played the antagonist in the second season.

Notably, the 10-episodic launch season of ‘The Family Man’ premiered in 2019, followed by the nine episodes of the second season in 2021. The next season 3 was announced in May this year.