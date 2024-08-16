web analytics
Jemima Goldsmith blocks all emails from Pakistan

After being a victim of cyber-harassment, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Jemima Goldsmith, has blocked all emails from Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

Jemima Goldsmith took to social media platform X [formerly Twitter] to address her friends in Pakistan, explaining that she had to block all emails from the country due to cyber harassment.

She blamed the online harassment campaign on PTI’s opposition parties, referring to them as “PTI’s desperate opponents.”

In her message, Jemima noted that X has been banned in Pakistan, so only those using VPNs would be able to view her post.

She concluded by reflecting on her enduring connection to Pakistan, stating that “Pakistani politics is a gift that continues to haunt me even 20 years after leaving the country.”

