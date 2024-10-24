web analytics
Justice Mansoor won’t head Constitutional Bench: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Rana Sanaullah Thursday said that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would not become the head of the constitutional bench.

“Justice Aminuddin Khan or Justice Jamal Mandokhel could chair the constitutional bench,” in an interview to Independent Urdu, Prime Minister’s Adviser for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah observed.

He said, the government or anyone else, doesn’t have any role in blocking the road of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. “No one has bigger role than the PTI,” he remarked.

“The PTI said that we have talked with him, Justice Mansoor Ali will tackle them after his coming (to office) in October,” PML-N leader said.

“It becomes damaging if a political party talks in such manner,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah said, he doesn’t favour extending political cases to the level of women. “Bushra Bibi and the PTI founder’s sisters wouldn’t have booked in cases,” he said.

