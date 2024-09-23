Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note in reserved seats case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) judge, Justice Yahya Afridi, expressed reservations about the legal standing of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), stating that it does not meet the constitutional requirements for claiming reserved seats, ARY News reported on Monday.

He rejected the petitions filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council, declaring them ineligible for reserved seats in the current case.

The SC judge emphasized that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a recognized political party that qualifies for certain reserved seats.

However, he noted that PTI had not originally filed to become a party to the case.

Despite the case being in process since June 3, PTI only submitted a request to become involved on June 26, represented by Barrister Gauhar. PTI did not seek any declaration in its favor throughout the case, according to Afridi.

Justice Afridi concluded by recommending that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) review the notification concerning the allocation of specific seats. He urged the commission to hear the parties involved and make a decision within seven days.