New Zealand’s Kane Williamson out of second India Test

Prolific New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson was on Tuesday ruled out of the second Test against India as he continues to recover from a groin strain.

The former captain was included in the tour squad, but delayed his departure and missed the first Test in Bengaluru, which New Zealand won by eight wickets.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement that Williamson was making progress, but was still not ready.

“We’re monitoring Kane and he’s tracking in the right direction, but isn’t yet 100 percent fit,” he said.

“We’re hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test.

“We’ll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach.”

The second Test begins on Thursday in Pune. Kane Williamson, who is New Zealand’s greatest Test run-scorer, experienced groin discomfort during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

On Sunday, New Zealand achieved a major milestone by bagging an eight-wicket win to mark their first test victory in India since 1988 as the Black Caps chased down 107 and humbled the home side early on the final day of the rain-interrupted match.

Dismissing the hosts team for their worst home total of 46 and making 402 in reply, the visitors bowled out Rohit Sharma’s side for 462 in the second innings on Saturday to lay the platform for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Will Young (48*) and Rachin Ravindra (39*) remained calm under pressure after the loss of two early wickets to get the job done, earning New Zealand only their third win on Indian soil in 38 attempts going back to 1955.