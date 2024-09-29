Kane Williamson leaves Virat Kohli behind, sets new test record

New Zealand star batter Kane Williamson has achieved a remarkable milestone in the Test match against Sri Lanka, surpassing Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in the all-time Test run-scoring chart.

Williamson’s aggressive approach in the second innings helped him reach a personal milestone, compiling 46 runs off 58 balls before being dismissed by off-spinner Nishan Peiris.

Despite a slow start in the first innings, Williamson bounced back with a positive mindset, building a promising partnership with Devon Conway. His impressive average above 50 in 102 matches has propelled him to the top of the chart, with a total of 8,881 runs.

However, Kohli, who has played 114 Tests, will have the opportunity to reclaim his position in the upcoming Bangladesh series.

The Indian batsman has scored 8,871 runs at an average of 48.74 and will be looking to overtake Williamson’s tally.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka crushed New Zealand by an innings and 154 runs to complete a 2-0 series sweep on Sunday, quelling some late fightback from the tourists in the second test in Galle.

Bundled out for 88 in their meek reply to the home side’s mammoth 602-5 declared, New Zealand mustered an improved display – 360 all out – in the second innings before succumbing to their heaviest defeat by Sri Lanka.

Glenn Phillips (78), Mitchell Santner (67), Devon Conway (61) and Tom Blundell (60) made half-centuries but New Zealand, who were made to follow on, could not make Sri Lanka bat again.

Sri Lanka moved to third place – behind India and Australia – in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, while 2021 champions New Zealand slipped to seventh.