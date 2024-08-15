Karachi braces for more rains as new monsoon system arrives

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast drizzle and light rain in the port city in the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature was recorded 28°C in the metropolis while the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be 30°C to 32°C.

The weather department said that westward winds are blowing in the city at a speed of 13 kilometres per hour with 85% humidity.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that monsoon winds will enter lower Sindh from August 16, and under the influence of these winds, there is a possibility of rain in Karachi during August 17 to 19.

He said that “mostly moderate rain with thundershowers” is expected in Karachi and “there may be heavy rain at some areas”.

Earlier, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a flood alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, forecasting heavy rains in the province from August 14 to 18.

According to the NDMA, various regions, including Hazara, Malakand Division, Peshawar, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Hangu, Haripur, and Kohat, are expected to receive significant rainfall during this period, reported private news channel.

Additional rainfall is also anticipated in areas like Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai, and Waziristan.

The NDMA has warned of the potential for flooding and an increase in water flow in rivers and streams due to the heavy rains.

Authorities have been advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the effects of possible floods and landslides and to ensure the availability of resources for any emergency situation.

The NDMA has also cautioned tourists to avoid traveling to mountainous areas during this period due to the risk of landslides.