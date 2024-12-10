Former UC chairman shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) former UC chairman was shot dead by unknown assailants in Karachi’s Baldia Town on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the deceased identified as 65-year-old Amanullah Afridi was a resident of Baldia Town and a former UC chairman. He was also a candidate in the recent local government elections from UC-5, Abidabad.

The police said that Amanullah Afridi was targeted near Baldia No.7 when he was coming out of the mosque after offering Fajr prayer.

The police and a crime scene unit had also been called in to investigate the matter. The authorities are currently investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made so far.

Read More: Pregnant woman shot dead in Karachi

Earlier in a similar distressing incident reported from Karachi, a man was shot dead by some unidentified individuals in North Nazimabad area

As per the police officials, the diseased person was identified as Fazal Zaman, while a letter from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has been found from the car of the victim, seeking permission for commercial shops, leading authorities to believe that the person might be in the real estate business.

SSP Zeeshan Shafiq stated that documents recovered from the victim suggest the incident might be linked to personal enmity.