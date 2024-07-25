Karachi experiences cloudy weather with chance of light rain, drizzle

KARACHI: The port city experiencing a cloudy and humid weather today with light rain or drizzle in some areas expected, the Met Office stated on Thursday.

Karachi has returned to its normal July weather after restoration of the sea breeze in city. Earlier, the low pressure in India’s Gujarat had suspended sea breeze in the Arabian Sea coastal city.

The Met department has forecast the next monsoon spell in the city will bring rainfall from July 30 and it will persist until August 02.

Another rain spell likely to bring good rains in city from August 05 to 07, according to the Met Office.

Today minimum temperature has been recorded 29.5 Celsius. Current temperature has been 31 Celsius while the ratio of humidity recorded 76 percent, according to the weather report.

Maximum temperatures could range between 32 to 34 Celsius today.

Presently, southwesterly winds blowing in the city with 07 kilometers per hour speed.