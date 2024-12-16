Karachi man strips naked in front of passerby woman in Surjani

In yet another shameful incident of public indecency, a Karachi man stripped naked in front of a passerby woman in Surjani area of the port city.

A clip featuring a young man from Karachi going naked in front of passerby woman went viral on social media, igniting widespread condemnation from the masses.

The incident occurred around Street No. 1 in Yusuf Goth, and captured young man making an obscene gesture while his friends cheered him and even filmed the incident.

The clip quickly garnered significant backlash, leading to a wave of outrage.

Meanwhile, SSP West Tariq Elahi Masoi has taken notice of the matter and has ordered strict action against the man who was performing indecent gesture before the woman and the one who filmed it.

Mastoi said, so far no one has filed complaint at the Surjani police station but the force will take action into the matter and such acts are unacceptable in the society.

In a separate incident of same in nature, last year, a man was captured in a viral video, exposing himself to female university students en route to their homes in a van.

The incident unfolded on one of Karachi’s busiest roads, Rashid Minhas Road, further unsettling the public. The viral video, widely condemned on social media, shows a man wearing a helmet engaging in an indecent act, in what appears to be a harassment bid.

The video was captured by a student who later shared it on social media.