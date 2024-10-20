Karachi to remain hot and dry as Mercury could soar to 39 C

KARACHI: The sea breeze to be suspended in the city in daytime as maximum temperature likely to soar to 39 Celsius today, the Met Office said.

“The feel-like temperature will be up to 45 degree Celsius”, according to the weather report.

The hot weather spell will prevail in the city for next four to five days.

The hot and dry weather will prevail in most parts of Sindh today, while Tharparkar, Umarkot and adjoining areas could receive rainfall with gusty winds and thunderstorm in the evening or night.

Similar weather patterns likely to prevail in the area on Monday.

October used to be a hot and humid month every year after May and June, while the weather turning cool from early November or middle of the month.

The PMD said that smog and air pollution increasing in Lahore with the changing weather.

Lahore reached to the top of the polluted cities’ list on Sunday as per the Air Quality Index (AQI), the city’s air pollution reading was recorded 310 on the index.