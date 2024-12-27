Karachi traffic struggles amid protest blockades at key locations

KARACHI: The ongoing protests by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen at 12 locations across the city for Parachinar are causing severe traffic jams, leading to significant inconvenience for commuters, ARY News reported.

According to reports, demonstrations at Natha Khan have blocked access to the Karachi airport, while ongoing protests at Kamran Chowrangi, Malir 15, and Abul Hasan Isphahani Road near Abbas Town are disrupting the flow of traffic in these areas.

University Road near Samama and Numaish Chowrangi are also facing gridlock as protesters block major routes. Shahrah-e-Pakistan near Ancholi and routes leading to Surjani Town are experiencing similar traffic issues, further aggravating the situation in Karachi.

Protests at Steel Town Mor and Korangi 2.5 Number are creating heavy traffic congestion, while Shahrah-e-Faisal near Natha Khan Bridge remains severely blocked.

Police efforts to negotiate with the protesters are ongoing. Authorities have requested the opening of one lane to ease movement for airport-bound travelers, but the demonstrators continue to refuse, prolonging the ordeal for affected commuters.

Traffic advisory issued by Karachi traffic police:

According to the Karachi traffic police spokesperson, traffic heading towards M.A. Jinnah Road is being diverted towards Soldier Bazaar. Traffic heading towards Abbas Town is being redirected from Paradise Bakery to Fariya Chowk.

Citizens heading to Five Star Chowrangi are using the service road, while traffic on University Road is being diverted towards inner city areas. For those heading towards Shahrah-e-Faisal, the route via Pehlwan Goth to the airport is available. People traveling from Malir and Korangi are being advised to use the Shah Faisal Colony Bridge to reach the airport.

For those coming from National Highway to Malir 15, the route from Malir Halt to Model Colony is being used. Citizens heading to Serjani Town are directed to use the service road from KDA Flats. Those traveling from Water Pump to Cardio Hospital and Gulberg Chowrangi are being advised to use alternate routes as well.

Citizens going to Kamran Chowrangi can use the route from Mosmiat to University Road. Traffic heading to Nazimabad can use the route via Lisbela and Teen Hatti. For those traveling towards National Highway and Township, the route through Port Qasim is suggested. The traffic police spokesperson has urged citizens to use these alternative routes to ease the traffic situation.