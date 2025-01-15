Khushdil Shah smashes four consecutive sixes in BPL match

Karachi Kings’ player Khushdil Shah smashes four sixes in an over during Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match.

As per details, Khusdil Shah delivered a standout performance in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) while representing Rangpur Riders.

Khushdil stunned fans by hitting four consecutive sixes off spinner Nasum Ahmed’s over, with two towering hits toward mid-on and two to mid-wicket.

The all-rounder played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs off just 35 balls, which included four fours and six sixes, propelling Rangpur Riders to a formidable total of 186/5.

In reply, Khulna Tigers managed 178/9, falling short by 8 runs in a thrilling chase.

Khushdil Shah’s fiery performance in the BPL has raised excitement among Karachi Kings fans, as he gears up to don the blue jersey in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

In Monday’s PSL-10 Play Draft, Karachi Kings picked local all-rounder Khushdil Shah in their only pick in the Diamond category.

The dynamic all-rounder has established himself as a pivotal figure in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Since his debut in 2017, he has donned the jerseys of Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans, showcasing his versatility with both bat and ball.

Over the course of 48 innings, he has amassed an impressive total of 693 runs, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 140.85. Alongside his batting prowess, he has also made his mark as a bowler, claiming 24 wickets at an outstanding average of 20.12.