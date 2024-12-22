KP governor Kundi forms committees for political harmony

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has constituted political and technical committees for political harmony and prosperity of the province, ARY News reported.

He will be the chairman of Political committee. The members of these committees will coordinate with political parties for development and prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These committees were notified in Peshawar today after a unanimous decision made by All Parties conference on 5th of this month.

Earlier, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, highlighted the significance of peace in the province during a jirga held at the Chief Minister’s House.

Governor Kundi acknowledged existing political differences and stressed that the safety and prosperity of the province remain the top priorities.

He asserted that negotiations are essential for resolving issues, particularly in light of ongoing challenges, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Referring to a recent tragic incident in district Khyber, he underscored the urgency of addressing security concerns, saying that many areas in the province are still considered no-go zones.