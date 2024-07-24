CTD kills mastermind of KPO attack in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed the mastermind behind the attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO), ARY News reported.

Four persons, including two policemen, one Rangers official and a civilian, were martyred when terrorists attacked Karachi Police Office in Karachi on February 17. Three terrorists were also killed in the incident.

As per details, the operation was conducted an operation on Northern Bypass resulting in the death of a terrorist affiliated with a banned organization.

According to DIG CTD Asif Aijaz Sheikh, the terrorist, identified as Omar Farooq, was injured during the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

DIG CTD Asif Aijaz Sheikh briefed the media at Civil Hospital regarding the operation saying that the CTD is continuing its operation to apprehend Omar Farooq’s accomplices.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) earlier submitted initial report pertaining to the attack on KPO, the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, to the anti-terrorism court (ATC) Karachi.

According to the CTD inquiry report, the attack on KPO office was reported around 7:15 pm on February 17 when three militants came in a car and were followed by two men riding a motorbike.

The militants entered the KPO from the Saddar Police Line by cutting the barbed wire on the wall at the backyard of the police headquarters.

As soon as the incident was reported, police, Rangers and the Special Security Unit, officers from other agencies reached the spot. Sharea Faisal was closed for traffic, while electricity supply was also cut off in the area, the court told.

After hours-long gun battle, two militants were gunned down while the third one blew himself up on the fourth floor of the building, the CTD report added.

Five security officials were martyred and 17 others, mostly law-enforcers, wounded in the Feb 17 attack, it said, adding that FIR against the three militants, their facilitators and TTP spokesperson was registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 34 (common intention) read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 3/4 of the Explosives Act 1908.