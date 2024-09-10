Kuwait introduces temporary residence service through Sahel App

KUWAIT: Kuwait authorities on Tuesday launched a new electronic service for issuing temporary residency permits through Sahel App, local media reported.

A new electronic service for providing temporary residency permits under Articles 20 and 22 has been launched by the Ministry of Interior. It may be accessed through the Sahel unified government e-services app.

A press statement from the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media stated that this service would do away with the requirement for sponsors to visit the Residence Affairs Department in person in order to print the electronic residence sticker. Instead, sponsors would receive a notification with the sticker.

The Ministry emphasised that this program is a part of the General Directorate of Information Systems and the General Department of Residency Affairs’ continuous efforts to streamline processes and increase convenience for residents and citizens.

