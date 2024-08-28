Light to heavy rainfall lashes Karachi areas

KARACHI: Various localities of the city receiving light to heavy rainfall with occasional gaps as the deep depression from Gujarat in India has approached Sindh last night.

The city’s North Karachi, Buffer Zone, North Nazimabad, Jamshed Road, Jail Road, Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Model Colony, Airport and adjoining areas, Gulshan Iqbal, Site Area, Liaquatabad, Azizabad, Shara-e-Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-8, Razzaq Abad, Steel Town, Malir, Landhi, Tariq Road received rainfall.

The rainwater entered housed in some areas of Gulshan Hadeed.

Met Office has predicted heavy rainfall with strong monsoon winds under the influence of this weather system. “The winds could blow in Karachi with 28 to 33 nautical miles speed,” according to the weather report.

“The rain spell could continue until August 31 and the city likely to receive 150mm to 200mm rain,” the Met Office said.

A system of strong monsoon winds causing heavy rainfall in Sindh, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said on Tuesday.

“This system will dump 300 to 400mm rainfall in Thatta and Badin districts,” Met official said. “Karachi likely to receive 150mm to 200mm rain,” weather official said.

Karachi and other districts of Sindh are expected to receive heavy rainfall from August 28 to 30 with breaks, he added.

“The downpour will begin from afternoon and will continue until August 30,” he said while apprehending urban flooding in the metropolis.

Sindh CM was briefed about heavy rainfall from the weather system entering in the province in a rain emergency session in Karachi on Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz briefed the session that the weather system will bring heavy rainfall in Karachi from August 27 to 31.

“Another monsoon system is expected in the first week of September,” he further said.

DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Salman Shah predicted ‘very heavy rainfall’ on August 28. “It could cause flooding situation in Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Jamshoro,” disaster management official said.

Chief Minister Shah directed all divisional commissioners for arrangements to tackle the situation.

Met office has informed that strong monsoon currents are penetrating in the country (especially southern parts) under the influence of the depression.

Widespread rain with scattered heavy and isolated very heavyfalls are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh from 27th to 31st August.