Saturday, October 12, 2024
Terror case registered against Mahrang Baloch

KARACHI: The Quaidabad police have registered an FIR against Dr Mahrang Baloch on charges of spreading hatred, turning young men and women against the country, and facilitating terrorists.

The FIR, registered at the Quaidabad police station on Friday on a complaint from a local citizen, alleged that Mahrang Baloch is a “facilitator of terrorist organisations.”

The FIR read that Mahrang with her associates spreading anarchy and trying to disturb peace in the area by misleading young men and women.

Read More: Mahrang Baloch’s social media accounts being run from India, claims Achakzai

The FIR alleged that Mahrang Baloch and her accomplices are in full contact with hostile elements from a neighbouring country.

