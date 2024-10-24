web analytics
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Maid runs away with valuables worth Rs13m in DHA Karachi

KARACHI: A domestic worker in Karachi’s Defense area robbed valuable items from her employer’s home, including cash, foreign currency, and jewelry, ARY News reported on Thursday quoting police.

According to the details, the female domestic worker, who had been hired just 20 days prior, made off with Rs2 million, $10,000, and 32 tolas of gold.

Authorities report that the total value of stolen items amounts to Rs 13 million.

The employer revealed that the worker had provided false identification before being hired.

Meanwhile, the police have begun investigating the theft and have obtained footage of the worker’s escape.

Police officials assure that they are taking necessary steps to apprehend the fugitive worker and recover the stolen valuables.

This incident follows a similar case last month in Liaquatabad area, where a domestic worker drugged her employer and stole valuables worth Rs9 million.

