Mark Zuckerberg opens up on his underground ‘doomsday’ bunker

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has responded to reports that he was building a massive ‘doomsday’ bunker under his Hawaii compound.

Reports had been making rounds since last year that the tech billionaire was building a 5,000-square-foot bunker under his Kauai property in Hawaii.

According to US media outlets, Mark Zuckerberg’s compound, known as Koolau Ranch, was worth $100 million and spanned around 1,400 acres. It will have its own energy and food supplies.

The bunker is reportedly connected to the two mansions in the compound by a tunnel and also has space for mechanical equipment, living areas and an escape hatch.

A report said that the bunker’s door would be constructed similar to doors found in bomb shelters.

Read more: Doomsday plane contract awarded to Sierra Nevada

Several including locals raised concerns over the objectives behind constructing such a bunker, which was considered a ‘doomsday’ bunker.

Now, the Meta CEO has responded to such reports, downplaying the significance of the site.

“That’s just like a little shelter. Whatever you want to call it, hurricane shelter whatever. I think it got like, blown out of proportion as if like the whole ranch was some kind of like doomsday bunker, which is just not true,” Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview with a US media outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Chang (@emilychangtv)

The tech billionaire maintained that the compound in Hawaii was entirely meant for ranching, and he aimed to “try to create the highest quality beef in the world.”

“The Kauai thing is really fun. We have this whole vertical integration plan where we’re growing macadamia nuts to feed the macadamia meal, and we’re brewing beer because that helps them eat more. That’s fun,” the Meta CEO said.