‘Marwa diya’: Sarfaraz Khan jumps in hilarious mix-up with Rishabh Pant, video goes viral

India staged an impressive comeback in the first Test against New Zealand, thanks to Sarfaraz Khan’s maiden Test century and Rishabh Pant’s crucial partnership.

After being bowled out for 46 in the first innings, India bounced back strongly in the second innings.

Sarfaraz Khan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli scored valiant fifties to revive India’s hopes.

On the fourth day, Pant and Sarfaraz took charge, bringing up a fifty partnership quickly. Their 77-run stand helped India gain momentum.

A dramatic moment occurred during the match at day 4 when Pant attempted a second run off Matt Henry’s bowling. Sarfaraz intervened, jumping across the pitch to stop Pant, avoiding a potential run-out.

“Sarfaraz Khan is doing a rain dance here,” commentator Ravi Shastri noted.

Sarfaraz reached his milestone with a beautiful cover drive for four, taking just 110 deliveries. He became the 22nd Indian batsman to score a duck and a century in the same Test.

With this century, Sarfaraz Khan has cemented his place in Indian Test cricket history.